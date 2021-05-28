OB Pier reopens in time for Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After recent repairs, Council President Campbell and Mayor Todd Gloria have announced that the Ocean Beach Pier will be partially re-opened to the public later this week. City engineers and maintenance crews have made immediate repairs to make a portion of the pier safe for public access while a longer-term strategy is developed for the future of the pier.

The reopening comes just in time for the unofficial start of summer in San Diego, Memorial Day weekend.

Dan Plante visited the beach to talk with locals and tourists about how they plan to enjoy their holiday.