‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a third major challenge to “Obamacare,” preserving health insurance coverage for millions of Americans.

Though the court has become increasingly conservative with justices nominated by former President Donald Trump, it nonetheless left the entire law intact Thursday.

The court ruled 7-to-2 that Texas, other Republican-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.

The law’s major provisions include protections for people with preexisting health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services and the expansion of the Medicaid program that ensures lower-income people, including those who work in jobs that don’t pay much or provide health insurance.