OB’s Dog Beach reopens to water contact after closing due to sewage spill

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Following a season of off-and-on water advisories and beach closures across San Diego, Ocean Beach locals are stoked about the reopening of Dog Beach.

Thursday Sept. 1, Dog Beach was closed due to a sewage spill that contaminated the water and made water conditions dangerous for dogs and humans for nearly a week.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live on the sand with OB locals to talk about the health of San Diego beaches and the community’s relationship with the ocean.

While beaches have been opened, county officials still advise beachgoers that bacteria levels have exceeded health standards for a time, and may still cause illness.