OC Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy reflects on 9/11 for 20th anniversary

SAN CLEMENTE (KUSI) – Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to remember the 9/11 attacks, which are now reaching their 20th anniversary.

The chief previously worked as San Diego’s Fire Chief before transplanting to Orange County’s Fire Authority in 2018.

Chief Fennessey relayed that at the time of the attacks, he was getting ready for work as a captain and was called in to the Emergency Operations Center in Downtown San Diego and report as a staff aid to the department’s chief of operations.