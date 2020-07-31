Ocean Beach barber shop makes an effort to keep community in good spirits

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – It’s a textbook example of trying to make the best out of a really bad situation. When the government tells you to shut down your business on the inside, those who have the space are making the move to the outside. Even the beauty business.

“I didn’t know what else to do. When the Governor said all salons had to be closed, we had to do something. So it came to me. I got a tent and plastic floor coverings and moved everything to the grass outside. I’m very lucky to have grass. I know a lot of places don;t have the space. So we’re lucky,” Jason Bullard, owner of Sunset Clipps Barber Shop in Ocean Beach, said.

He started with one chair one week ago. Today he has three chairs on the grass and they’ve haven’t been empty since then.

“It’s been good. It’s actually working better than i ever thought. Since we’re one of the few places still cutting hair, it’s been pretty busy,” Bullard said.

And it’s not just the locals filling those chairs. Now that the word is out, people are driving to O.B. from all over San Diego County.

When you get there, you’re greeted by a big red white and blue sign saying “United We Stand” and a grassy knoll with three barber chairs.

“‘United We Stand’ means we’re all in this together. This is not a political issue. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s an everyone issue and we stand with everyone to fight this and survive this together,” Bullard said.

Considering we live in San Diego where the average year round temperature is 68-degrees, the great outdoors is coming in handy for all kinds of things these days.