Ocean Beach business owners push criminals out of community

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – If you’ve been to Ocean Beach lately, you may have noticed a couple of things.

The streets have fewer transients and homeless people, and there is opera and classical music filling the air at the same location where a pedestrian was attacked by a gang of homeless individuals at the tail end of 2022.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach to explain the recent changes.