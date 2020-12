Ocean Beach continues its unique holiday traditions with “Crooked Tree” arrival





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Ocean Beach is continuing along with its unique holiday traditions designed to attract shoppers and keeps small businesses alive.

One of those traditions, the famous “Crooked Tree,” arrived and was set up Tuesday evening.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at the site of the “Crooked Tree” where he told us all about the holiday spirit the community is showing.