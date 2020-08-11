Ocean Beach leaders to hold news conference condemning residents unregulated gathering





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – After weeks of unregulated gatherings in Ocean Beach, its leaders have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to discuss what to do about the large crowds and unauthorized vendors that set up near the sand every Wednesday night.

The sidewalk vending law for California, was rescinded by Governor Jerry Brown in 2018, just before he left office. This action now forces each individual city to come up with their own sidewalk vending.

The legislation has hit some sort of road block in the City of San Diego. So, the unregulated vendors may not be authorized to sell food, but what they are doing is not illegal, because there are no laws against sidewalk vending right now.

The unauthorized vendors are not subjected to the public health guidelines that the nearby farmers market vendors must abide by.

KUSI’s Dan Plante explains that this has been going on for months, but the police cannot take action because the vendors aren’t actually violating any laws.

Ocean Beach is part of the City of San Diego, and is in County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s district.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Ocean Beach speaking to residents and gathering more details ahead of Tuesday’s news conference.