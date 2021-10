Ocean Beach parents create new effort called ‘Respect OB’

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – For the past three years, the city of San Diego has had zero laws regulating street vendors.

As a result, hundreds of vendors have taken over public land and there is no end in sight.

But starting last week, a group of parents in Ocean Beach decided to step up and and possibly help out.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from Ocean Beach with the latest.