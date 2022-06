Ocean Beach Pier repairs finished, city plans to eventually replace it entirely





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The countdown is on for the grand reopening of the iconic Ocean Beach Pier.

Over the decades it’s been torn apart by storms and for the past four months the ‘end’ of the pier has been closed for emergency repairs.

That’s almost finished, and there’s big plans for the future.

