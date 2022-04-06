Ocean Beach residents debate converting peninsula tennis courts into pickleball courts

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Two local professional pickleball players are leading the mission to convert twelve tennis courts in Ocean Beach into 36 pickleball courts.

They say they have poured their personal funds into research for the proposal, and have earned community support throughout the process.

But not everyone is in support of the proposal, especially the tennis community.

Supporters and opponents debated the issue at a recent Ocean Beach Town Hall.