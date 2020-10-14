Ocean Beach residents form ‘Citizen Patrol’ to help homeless crisis





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents have formed what they’re calling a “Citizens Patrol.”

They believe the local homeless problem is worse than ever, and for the most part, being ignored by the City of San Diego.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Ocean Beach with the “Citizen Patrol” learning all about the newly formed group.

RELATED STORY: Councilmember Jennifer Campbell angrily demands Sheriff arrest people who don’t wear masks or distance

In early August, Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, who represents Ocean Beach, showed up to demand the Sheriff arrest people who don’t wear masks or distance. Campbell made no mention of the homeless issue, and now her constituents are taking care of the issue themselves.