Ocean Beach surfers up at sunrise to catch waves as soon as the beaches reopened
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some San Diego County beaches reopened Monday morning at sunrise, and surfers were ready to go.
As KUSI’s Ed Lenderman arrived at Ocean Beach around 5:30 AM, there were already dozens of surfers ready to get into the water.
Lenderman spoke with some of the surfers to get their perspective on the beach closures and capture their excitement as they got ready to catch some waves for the first time in over a month.