Ocean Beach surfers up at sunrise to catch waves as soon as the beaches reopened

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some San Diego County beaches reopened Monday morning at sunrise, and surfers were ready to go.

As KUSI’s Ed Lenderman arrived at Ocean Beach around 5:30 AM, there were already dozens of surfers ready to get into the water.

Lenderman spoke with some of the surfers to get their perspective on the beach closures and capture their excitement as they got ready to catch some waves for the first time in over a month.

Police have just “reapplied” yellow tape here in Ocean Beach: the sea wall walkway is still closed in Phase 1. Only the beach and ocean are open, no standing or sitting, exercise only pic.twitter.com/8Hen3Dqu9R — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) April 27, 2020

First phase of reopening the ocean and beaches, more than a hundred in the water early, police are monitoring, one officer telling me “baby steps.” Our location for live coverage on Good Morning Sa Diego is Ocean Beach pic.twitter.com/VC153gZTe2 — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) April 27, 2020