Ocean lifeguards from North County head to Indonesia to teach lifesaving skills and donate medical supplies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local nonprofit, Project Moonlight, is an initiative to help educate communities abroad on ocean lifesaving skills and provide them with basic medical supplies.

Jake Ratermann, President of Project Moonlight, talked with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon about the importance of their mission and upcoming program!

They are in need of donations for their upcoming project where Jake Ratermann, Trevor Fritts, Ryan Ashby and Joe Kagan will head to Lombok, Indonesia on May 19th for a month to help impoverished communities.

To donate or learn more visit: projectmoonlight.org