Oceanside adds a new linebacker to their roster

The late great Junior Seau’s nephew McKyle So’oto says goodbye to Mission Hills and hello to Oceanside. During the 2019 season, McKyle was one of the best LB’s in the county and currently holds an offer from Lake Erie College. This could be the secret weapon on defense the Pirates need and could make for a interesting season