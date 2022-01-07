Oceanside artist creates tribute to remember Ashli Babbitt a year after her death

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante gets the inside story on an art piece created with the ashes of Ashli Babbitt, in remembrance of her death in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 2021.

The Ocean Beach art piece is made in remembrance of the event that cost her, her life. She was in the crowd that raided the U.S. Capitol building last year, when she was shot by a police officer.

