Oceanside City Council proposes plans to tear down Junior Seau Community Center

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Last week the Oceanside City Council introduced plans to get rid of the Junior Seau Community Center and replace it with a parking structure.

Residents were immediately concerned with the idea since the building has been around since the 1930s and has a gymnasium, a meeting room, a stage, a kitchen, and hosts many events, including camps and sports.

Oceanside resident and sister to Junior Seau, Mary Seau, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the community’s response to the City Council’s plans.