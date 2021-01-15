Oceanside City Councilmember Rodriguez responds to Supervisor Fletcher recall comments

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Oceanside City Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez is responding to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s recent comments regarding over 1 million Californians seeking to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

Rodriguez joined Good Morning San Diego and said, “a variety of political backgrounds, ethnic groups and world views within my district in Oceanside that support the recall efforts of Governor Newsom.”

Rodriguez also mentioned, “your hateful comments and dangerous smears must stop immediately. It is unbecoming of the office you were elected to serve.”

Full Statement: Honorable Nathan Fletcher, Your inflammatory rhetoric and false accusations regarding over 1 million Californians seeking to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is completely unacceptable. Your hateful and divisive words come at a time when elected leaders must work to heal our communities and reconcile differences. I represent a variety of political backgrounds, ethnic groups and world views within my district in Oceanside that support the recall efforts of Governor Newsom. Newsom has failed Californians on many levels to include unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing schools, exploding pension debts and now, a locked down population while prisons are being emptied. Governor Gavin Newsom’s inadequate leadership has ultimately led to the current Covid-19 crisis in our county and state. Your hateful comments and dangerous smears must stop immediately. It is unbecoming of the office you were elected to serve. Respectfully, Christopher Rodriguez Oceanside City Councilmember