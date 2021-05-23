Oceanside Councilmember discusses SANDAG’s newest transportation plan

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – SANDAG released a new transportation plan on May 21, and the “vehicle miles traveled” fee is causing quite a stir in the region.

The “vehicle miles traveled” fees will be charged regardless if you’re driving gas or electric.

SANDAG says modifying car driver behavior will happen by charging tolling and user fees.

Furthermore, the organization has declared that the VMT fee is designed to stop the usage of personal vehicles.

Oceanside City Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss SANDAG’s new transportation plan.

When Alvarez asked Rodriguez what would be next for the plan, he answered that the new plan would likely put a tax proposal on the ballot for San Diegans in 2022.

Rodriguez encouraged all San Diegans to start exploring SANDAG’s website more and asking more questions.