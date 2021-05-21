Oceanside Councilmembers Rodriguez opposes Firearms Licensing and Registration Act





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez said he opposes HR 127 and recently wrote an opposition letter to congressman Mike Levin’s office​.

Rodriguez joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the bill and why he opposes it.

This Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act establishes a process for the licensing and registration of firearms. It also prohibits the possession of certain ammunition and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.