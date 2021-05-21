Oceanside Councilmembers Rodriguez opposes Firearms Licensing and Registration Act
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez said he opposes HR 127 and recently wrote an opposition letter to congressman Mike Levin’s office.
Rodriguez joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the bill and why he opposes it.
This Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act establishes a process for the licensing and registration of firearms. It also prohibits the possession of certain ammunition and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.