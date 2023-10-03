Oceanside Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim on 11,000 migrants being released in San Diego County

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Over the last 18 days, nearly 11,000 migrants have been dropped in San Diego County, including 1,000 all the way up north in Oceanside.

U.S. Border Patrol facilities are severely overwhelmed, and our agents have no options except to mass release thousands of migrants into the San Diego community, with nothing but a “notice to appear” in court.

The migrants are being dropped off at transit centers all over the county, and local governments are struggling to figure out how to adequately accommodate them with the their resources already stretched so thin.

Oceanside Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim tells KUSI, “The situation has escalated rapidly as daily street releases continue, with no set end date in sight. These releases occur with little direction and minimal resources, leaving local communities grappling with an increasingly untenable situation. The burden of caring for these asylum seekers has been unfairly shifted to local governments, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and community members.”

Keim is calling on the federal government to help process the influx of migrants that our local governments are unable to handle.