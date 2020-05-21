Oceanside Farmers Market finally reopens

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The Oceanside Morning Farmers Market reopened Thursday, May 21, in Downtown Oceanside.

Operating as an essential service under the San Diego County public health order, the modified farmers market will safely provide access to fresh, healthy and affordable food to our community while helping to support our area farms.

Resuming its hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly, MainStreet Oceanside’s market will now operate in three socially distanced sections from Ditmar Street to Tremont Street on Pier View Way, with two sections on the east side of North Coast Highway and one section on the west side of Coast Highway

Following local and state guidelines, the Oceanside Farmers Market will reopen as a no-touch market to ensure the safety and well-being of attendees and vendors.

KUSI’s Jason Austell visited the farmers market as it reopened to see all the new protocols first hand.

The #Oceanside Farmers market is once again open for business. Thursdays from 9am till 3pm. Great turnout on its first day back! @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/dJPwonIFsl — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) May 21, 2020