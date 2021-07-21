Oceanside Gym owner says science coming from health officials is “upside-down”





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike across the country some cities in California are re-instating an indoor mask mandate.

The owner of Metroflex Gym in Oceanside joined Good Morning San Diego to share his point of view on masks.

“My experience with Metroflex 200k people visited here and no masks required in one of the most “dangerous” environments according to California and no cases out of our gym,” said owner Lou Uridel.

Uridel called the science upside-down citing confusion about “how it was safe to fly planes but not even enter gyms, churches, bars or restaurants and now we can go in all four without a mask and still need masks on planes.”

Oceanside's Metroflex Gym owner, @LouisUridel, blasts our health officials "upside-down" science and mask mandates. Uridel also pointed to studies that prove masks cause emotional, physical and mental harm on our children. Full Interview: https://t.co/Ai1ZPXocmG pic.twitter.com/rIvSIjAyBx — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 21, 2021