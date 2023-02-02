Oceanside High School Football celebrates their championship history

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – When you talk about the most successful high school football programs in San Diego County, and the state of California, some would point to Cathedral Catholic, Mater Dei and Lincoln High School.

But with all due respect to all those impressive schools, KUSI’s Paul Rudy says the conversation should start with the Oceanside High School Pirates.

During the John Carroll era, the Pirates won 13 section titles.

This Saturday, they will be hosting an event to celebrate all 13 in the gathering of gatherings.

Former Oceanside High School Football Head Coach and PPR Analyst, John Carroll, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to recap Oceanside Football’s impressive history, and tell us all about the big event.