Oceanside International Film Festival celebrates past ten years of cinematic excellence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Oceanside International Film Festival Ten Year Reprise is inviting film geeks to watch their most noteworthy films from the past 10 years, both old and new from Feb. 20-23.

Attendees will view features, shorts, exclusive content, interviews, and look backs on the secure online platform, Eventive.

$15 for a Limited Pass gives the holder Five Film Blocks.

$20 More Blocks Pass gives the holder 10 Film Blocks.

Stewards of the film festival are hoping to see viewers in person at their 11th edition in 2022.

Lou Niles, Managing Director of Oceanside International Film Festival, joined KUSI to discuss the festival.

To learn more about the film festival, visit: https://osidefilm.org/

To watch a video about the film festival, visit: https://osidefilm.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Oiff-Reprise-Intro.mp4?_=1%E2%80%8B