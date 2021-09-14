Oceanside man arrested in DC with knives in truck outside DNC headquarters















OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A 44-year-old Oceanside man who had multiple knives in a swastika-adorned truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. was arrested Monday morning, the U.S. Capitol police said.

Capitol police identified the man as Donald Craighead. They said he was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

Around midnight eastern time, a Special Operation Division Officer was on patrol when he noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, outside of the DNC headquarters, the Capitol Police said.

According to the police, the truck did not have a license plate — but instead had a picture of an American flag where the license plate should have been.

A Capitol Police officer pulled over the truck and noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck, police said.

Craighead said he was “on patrol” and began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy, according to the police.

The USCP Investigations Division was continuing its investigation.

It was not immediately clear if Craighead was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations or if he has ties to any previous cases in the area, police said.