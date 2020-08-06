Oceanside man killed in crash into back of Semi-Truck on SR-163 in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 43-year-old Oceanside man was killed when he slammed into the back of a semi truck on state Route 163 in the Linda Vista area, authorities said Thursday.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on northbound SR- 163, south of Genesee Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said.

A 43-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a Nissan pickup at an unknown speed when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer traveling at a slower speed directly ahead of him, Castro said.

The Nissan driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The semi truck driver, a 50-year-old man from Tijuana, was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators, Castro said.