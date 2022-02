Oceanside Museum of Art celebrates 25 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Oceanside Museum of Art is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The museum hosted its inaugural exhibition in the historic Irving J. Gill Building in 1997.

The event is the first in-person gala since the pandemic started.

Maria Mingalone, Executive Director at the Oceanside Museum of Art, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.