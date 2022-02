Oceanside Museum of Art celebrates it’s 25th Anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oceanside Museum of Art celebrates it’s 25th Anniversary with a Gala.

On Saturday Feb. 26th from 5:00–11:00pm, OMA friends and supporters will gather at The Seabird Resort for the 25th Anniversary Gala to launch a year of festivities and bring people together to celebrate the transformative power of art.

https://oma-online.org/