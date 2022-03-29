Oceanside Police Department to give out grocery money as part of their Random Acts of Kindness program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Oceanside Police Department was out last week helping provide some relief at the pump as part of their Random Acts of Kindness Program.

Now starting in April, the Oceanside Police are going to start giving money at grocery stores.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Jennifer Atenza, PIO at the Oceanside Police Department, to talk more on the success of their gas money turning to grocery money for their Random Acts of Kindness Program.

RELATED ARTICLES