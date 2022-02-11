Oceanside Principal named San Diego County Principal of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Oceanside Principal of Libby Elementary School, Cesar Mora, had been selected as the 2022 San Diego County & Imperial County Elementary Principal of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators.

Mora has served 26 years within the Oceanside Unified School District, starting at Lincoln Middle School. He is the only principal representing San Diego County and is one of 19 across the state who are receiving this recognition.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Principal Cesar Mora about his big achievement.