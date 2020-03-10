Oceanside ranked 17th happiest city in the United States

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One city in San Diego County is being recognized for being one of the happiest places in the country.

Oceanside has been ranked the 17th happiest city in the United States, according to a new survey by WalletHub.

The study examined more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities and assessed each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Here is a list of the top 20:

Fremont, CA

Plano, TX

San Jose, CA

Irvine, CA

Madison, WI

Sioux Falls, SD

Huntington Beach, CA

Scottsdale, AZ

Santa Rosa, CA

Pearl City, HI

Bismarck, ND

Fargo, ND

Lincoln, NE

San Francisco, CA

Overland Park, KS

Santa Clarita, CA

Oceanside, CA

Glendale, CA

Anaheim, CA

Cape Coral, FL

"We all know San Diego County is a wonderful place to live, but one city in the county is being recognized as one of the happiest in the country. Oceanside Makes Top 20 List for Happiest Cities in the U.S." #Oceanside #OceansideCAhttps://t.co/k8TSumYPdy #NBC7SD pic.twitter.com/waXlj1LhSY — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) March 10, 2020