Oceanside Unified Board votes against reopening elementary full-time, rally scheduled

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In spite of the plan’s approval from the Oceanside Unified School District, the Board voted against reopening elementary grades full-time on April 13.

The Board says they need to review health rules and need more time to consult with their union.

Meanwhile, San Marcos Unified will be considering ways to expand their in-person instruction at a Board meeting on April 20.

The Parent Association, a group advocating for reopening all San Diego County schools for full-time, in-person instruction, will be closely monitoring that next meeting.

A rally for in-person learning five days a week will be held on April 19 at 9 a.m. at the San Marcos Unified School District Office, located at 255 Pico Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92069.

The rally is organized by Parent Association members Christine Stewart and Kimberly Imhoff.

Scott Davison from the Parent Association has been active in his fight for reopening San Diego County schools, especially in North County.

He joined KUSI’s Jason Austell for a discussion on the Board’s rejection and the upcoming rally.