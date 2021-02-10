Oceanside Unified votes to return only elementary students to hybrid learning

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – In a unanimous decision Oceanside Unified School Board voted to begin returning only some elementary students to partial in-person learning by mid-March, leaving out the many hopeful middle and high school students.

The board passed a motion pre-approved by teachers and staff that will allow elementary students receiving SPED services to return to hybrid split-day learning on March 8. On March 15, general education students will then be able to return in the same hybrid learning model.

“They have $51 million right now that they could use to put our kids back in school and they aren’t doing it,” said frustrated parent Todd Maddison participating in a rally ahead of the meeting. “I’m here because the district needs to pay more attention to what works for parents and their kids not necessarily of what works for itself.”

Dozens rallied outside of the Oceanside School District headquarters demanding the board to do more to return students back to the classroom, saying it could be done safely.

“Absolutely I mean there’s statistics and science that shows… it’s not the kids spreading it within schools right now,” said Vanessa Bennett one of the events organizers. “I’m not quite sure why Oceanside has decided to keep closed, we’re just a bit confused.”

Oceanside Unified returned to temporary hybrid learning before the Christmas surge, but last month voted to stay virtual even when the county moved to the purple tier. Because they were part of the districts who already opened for in-person learning, they could have voted to return to those plans.

“We have schools in Oceanside technically part of Vista Unified, and they are blocks away, and they are all back safely so it’s time to get our kids back in class,” said mother of two young students Amanda Masolwuski. “It’s just been a lot, I feel like we’re still stuck in march of 2020.”

However, time hasn’t stood still. It’s kept moving; and time is something seniors like Grace Liggan can never get back.

“As you can imagine, COVID and online school has halted my life and turned it upside down completely,” Liggan said. “Me and all my other peers have suffered from mental health issues, it’s just not healthy, physically or mentally.”

Liggan and millions of others are missing their final year of making so many milestone memories, memories they will never be able to recreate.

“It’s like a piece of me is taken away because all of these things is what makes me who I am and without these things I don’t feel like myself,” Liggans said.

She explained students can be trusted with following all safety protocols and argues staying home is taking its own toll.