Oceanside woman arrested for allegedly murdering her newborn child

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – An Oceanside woman was behind bars today on suspicion of murdering her newborn child last fall, police reported.

Kelsey Shande Carpenter, 31, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of her baby at her home near the intersection of Interstate 5 and state Route 76, according to Oceanside police.

Officers and paramedics responding to a report of a medical emergency at the residence in the 300 block of Canyonside Way found the child unresponsive and not breathing about 7 a.m. Nov. 15.

The baby, whose name and gender were not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Carpenter was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of child cruelty resulting in death and first-degree murder. She’s being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for April 1.