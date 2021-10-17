Oceanside’s Wonsley and Borysewicz convert fastest electric vehicle in the world

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The “Little Giant” became the world’s fastest electric vehicle on Oct. 1, 2021 when it reached 353.87 MPH in the National Electric Vehicle Category 3.

The win made Team Vesco extremely proud at the Bonneville Salt Flats’ SCTA World Finals.

Owner Rick Vesco collaborated with Oceanside’s Revolt Systems, owned by Eddy Borysewicz, and Moon Buggy Engineering, owned by Trenton Wonsley, to create the Little Giant.

Both Borysewicz and Wonsley joined KUSI’s Dave Stall on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of this feat of engineering.