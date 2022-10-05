October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month everyone should honor because most individuals have a loved one whose life has been affected by this disease.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Forty-three thousand women will die in 2022 of the disease.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Kelly DeWitt joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss what people can do to get involved with one of the many efforts against breast cancer, such as research facilities and support groups.