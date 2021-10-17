October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the pandemic, law enforcement has been seeing an increase in domestic violence cases.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one of the most well known advocates is Tanya Brown — sister of the late Nicole Brown-Simpson.

Tanya is a life coach and speaker.

She joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to highlight the significance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Tanya encouraged all victims of domestic violence to be brave enough to access these resources:

www.victims.ca.gov

www.sddvc.org

(888) 385-4657