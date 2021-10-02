October is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Clearity Foundation has been supporting patients with ovarian cancer all year long, not just during October, which is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Ramez Eskander, Chief Scientific & Medical Advisor from the Clearity Foundation, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Clearity Foundation is a nonprofit and provides science-based support for women and families battling ovarian cancer.

Clearity’s Mission is to improve the survival and quality of life of women with ovarian cancer.