October is Subaru loves Pets and so does Frank Subaru





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – In an effort to support animal welfare in the community and help hardest-to-adopt shelter animals find loving homes, Frank Subaru is supporting Chula Vista Animal Care Facility by hosting a Virtual Pet Adoption Event as part of a larger Subaru initiative this month called Subaru Loves Pets.

Frank Subaru has partnered with the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility for the past 5 years and is proud to be able to help the hardest-to adopt shelter dogs and the older and physically challenged underdogs find loving homes.

Frank Subaru is celebrating the 2nd annual National Make A Dog’s Day on October 22nd by inviting all dog lovers in the community to do something extra special for their favorite dog.

They invite you to share your happy dog in social posts using #MakeADogsDay and are encouraging their customers to consider adopting a shelter dog or volunteering at an animal shelter.

Visit FrankSubaru.com to find out of the adoption details.