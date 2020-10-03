October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation provides free heart screenings for youth to protect against Sudden Cardiac Arrest & place life-saving AEDs in places where youth congregate.

The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation has been in the community for over 10 years conducting free heart screenings for youth to protect against Sudden Cardiac Arrest—the leading cause of death on school campuses and #1 killer of student-athletes.

Caused by an abnormality in the heart’s electrical system/structure, and it is estimated that 1 in 300 youth has an undetected heart condition.

People can apply for a free AED through the Save A Heart, Save A Life program to mark the foundation’s 10th anniversary, they have donated 10 AEDs this year to a school or youth center located in San Diego county.

The process is easy, just go to the website: epsavealife.org and click on “Get an AED” to complete the application.