‘Of course I’m worried about it,’ Gov. Newsom says; recall effort moves onto next steps





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With 2 million signatures gained on the petition to recall Gov. Newsom, he recently joined “The View,” where he said, “Am I worried about it? Of course I’m worried about it.”

Gov. Newsom added that a statewide recall effort will likely qualify for the ballot.

This is actually the most successful of the six recall efforts against Gov. Newsom since 2019.

Today marks the last day for signatures to be turned in to the recall effort.

The next step is a waiting period in which county officials have until April 29 to verify signatures and report the final results to state officials.

Voters have also been given a 30-day window to rescind their signature.

Then, the state’s Finance Department will use 30 days to estimate costs for the election.

The Associate Press predicted the election could cost more than $80 million.

Afterwards, a legislative panel will use another 30 days to review the information and finally, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will set an election date 60 to 80 days after state officials ascertain the final count of signatures.

Should the ballot come to fruition, voters will have to answer two questions: Do they want to recall Gov. Newsom? Who should replace him?

The amount of people who can run is limitless and whoever wins the most votes, wins the election for governor, even if they don’t have a large majority.

Jessica Millan Patterson, Chair of the CA GOP from California Senate Republicans, joined KUSI to discuss the ongoing recall effort.