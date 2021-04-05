Officer fired upon in national city; suspect sought

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Police Monday are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident in which a National City officer was fired upon but unharmed.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at 7th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, a suspect shot at an officer. Multiple law-enforcement agencies were on scene to help National City police.

No further details were available. National City police could not be reached for comment.