Officer involved shooting near City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Food-4-Less on University Avenue near El Cajon Boulevard.

Witnesses say a male victim was shot several times.

Officers say they recognized a suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop and that’s when an armed man ran off.

The suspect was finally taken into custody and sent to a local hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

The status of the first victim shot is also unknown.