Officer released from hospital after being shot in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police, SWAT officers and sheriff’s deputies were continuing today to search for the gunman who shot an officer in the arm in a Chollas Creek-area neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ogden Street and Shiloh Road, said Lt. Matthew Carpenter of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which was called in to assist police with the search for the assailant.

The officer, who was investigating an auto-theft report at the time of the shooting, was hospitalized and was expected to survive, according to SDPD officials.

Law enforcement officers fanned out through the neighborhood near 54th Street and University Avenue in search of the shooter, described as man, roughly 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with a bald head. He was believed to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, according to police.

As of early Friday morning, the assailant remained at large.