Officer shot during hours-long Mountain View SWAT standoff released from hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was announced Dec. 14 that the officer shot twice by the suspect Andrew Garcia was released from the hospital and recovering with family.

An arraignment was held for suspect Andrew Garcia (21) where charges were read including premeditated and attempted murder of an officer, assault of an officer with a semi-automatic weapon, felony possession of a firearm, and shooting in an inhabited dwelling.

Garcia is still in the hospital after attempting to overdose on fentanyl during the SWAT standoff. Witnesses say he shows no remorse for the shooting.

He will likely face, at the very least, 430 years to life in prison if convicted.