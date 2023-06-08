Officer shot near Chollas Creek, suspect at large





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego police officer was wounded today in a shooting in a Chollas Creek-area neighborhood.

The firearm assault was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Ogden Street, said Lt. Matthew Carpenter of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which was called in to assist police with the search for the assailant.

The wounded officer’s condition was not immediately available.

Police, including SWAT personnel, fanned out through the neighborhood near 54th Street and University Avenue in search of the shooter.

The circumstances that led to the gunfire were unclear.