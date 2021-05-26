Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman says there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a San Jose, California railyard and that the suspect is dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said Deputy Russell Davis said Wednesday that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.

He says the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.