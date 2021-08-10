Officials call for comments on SVP placement in Borrego Springs

MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – The hearing on the proposed placement of a sexually violent predator into the Borrego Springs community is set for Aug. 11.

The deadline is fast approaching for the public to have a chance to voice concerns about this case.

Comments can be made at (858) 495-3619 at sdsafe@sdsheriff.org.

Member of Kid Safe California, Sarah Thompson, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss updates on the placement.

Thompson noted that she and her group are working to help communities all over California who are at risk of having an SVP placed in their neighborhood.

“All of us can now stand up and fight together to stop this and prove that Liberty [Healthcare Corporation] is not doing what they say they should be doing,” Thompson began. “Really, they just need to listen to the people and say, ‘You know what, okay, we need to put these men on state or federal grounds because forcing neighborhoods and forcing people to live next to a sexually violent predator is wrong,'” she added.