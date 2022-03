Officials discuss San Diego City’s response to the recent deadly shootings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and Police Chief David Nisleit held a press conference on the recent shootings.

Since the beginning of 2022, San Diego Police have responded to 10 homicides in San Diego as well as 44 non-fatal shootings and multiple assaults.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Sean Elo Rivera, Council President at San Diego City Council, about the meeting.